Luka Doncic's Absurd Shot Went Viral In Lakers-Thunder Game
On Tuesday night, Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the OKC Thunder in Oklahoma.
During the first half, Doncic made a tough shot that got a lot of views on social media.
Via Lakers All Day Everyday: "LUKA INCREDIBLE AND-1 😈"
Doncic had 11 points, one rebound and three assists while shooting 4/6 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in his first ten minutes of playing time.
Via Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet: "Luka Doncic took over the NBA's longest streak of games with at least 1 free throw attempt, now 139, after the Lakers limited SGA - the former leader - to zero attempts on Sunday."
The superstar forward entered the night with averages of 27.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 42.1% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range in his first 25 games with the Lakers.
Many people commented on his viral highlight.
Following the Thunder, the Lakers will play their next game on Wednesday night when they visit the Dallas Mavericks.
Doncic will make his return to the American Airlines Center for the first time since the blockbuster trade earlier this year.
As for the Thunder, they will play their next game on Wednesday night when they travel to Arizona for a showdown with the Phoenix Suns.