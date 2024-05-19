Luka Doncic's Absurd Shot Went Viral In Thunder-Mavs Game
On Saturday evening, the Dallas Mavericks are playing the Oklahoma City Thunder (at home in Texas) for Game 6 of their second-round playoff series.
During the first half, All-Star forward Luka Doncic made an incredible shot that got a lot of views on social media.
Doncic had ten points, two rebounds and one assist while shooting 3/3 from the field and 2/2 from the three-point range in his first ten minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "Luka & Kyrie getting right to it in Game 6 🔥
Mavs looking to advance to their 2nd WCF in 3 years 👀"
The Mavs have a 3-2 lead, so they can win the series with a victory in Game 6.
Most recently, they beat the Thunder (on the road) by a score of 104-92.
Doncic led the way with 31 points, ten rebounds, 11 assists and one block while shooting 12/22 from the field and 5/11 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round (in six games).
Last season, the Mavs missed the postseason, but they reached the Western Conference Finals in 2022.
If the Thunder win Game 6, they will host Game 7 on Monday evening in Oklahoma City.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against either the Denver Nuggets or the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Nuggets and Timberwolves will play Game 7 on Sunday in Denver.