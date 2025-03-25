Fastbreak

Luka Doncic Admits Mistake After Lakers-Magic Game

Luka Doncic met with the media after Monday's loss.

Ben Stinar

Mar 22, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts to a call from referee Courtney Kirkland (61) against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
On Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Orlando Magic by a score of 118-106.

The Lakers have now lost three games in a row.

After the game, Luka Doncic made an honest statement when he met with the media (h/t Spectrum SportsNet).

Doncic: "Obviously, I gotta do better. I gotta talk more. I think I talked in the first half, then just kind of voice down and I shouldn't do that."

Doncic finished the loss with 32 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal while shooting 9/23 from the field and 4/10 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.

Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "The Lakers lose in ORL, 118-106, for their third straight defeat and seventh in their last 10 games. Luka 32p on 9-for-23 7r 7a; LeBron 24p 8a 6r; Reaves 18p 6r 4a; DFS 14p on 5-of-7 7r. LAL bench was outscored 30-14."

The Lakers dropped to 43-28 in 71 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

They have won just three games out of their last ten.

Mar 24, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots the ball over Orlando Magic guard Cory Joseph (10) in the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Following the Magic, the Lakers will continue their road trip when they visit the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.

On the road, they have gone 15-19 in 34 games away from Crypto.com Arena.

As for the Magic, they improved to 34-38 in 72 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and 5-5 over their last ten).

