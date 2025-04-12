Fastbreak

Luka Doncic And LeBron James Alley-Oop Goes Viral In Rockets-Lakers Game

Luka Doncic and LeBron James connected for a big highlight.

Apr 9, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the Houston Rockets (at home).

During the first half, Luka Doncic and LeBron James connected for a big highlight that went viral on social media.

Via Bleacher Report: "LUKA LOB TO LEBRON 🤯"

Doncic had 15 points, four rebounds and three assists while shooting 5/8 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in his first 12 minutes of playing time.

Via Jovan Buha of The Athletic: "First quarter: Lakers 38, Rockets 32

A good close to the quarter for LA after a shaky start. Luka Doncic has 15 points (5-8 FGs), 4 rebounds and 3 assists. Austin Reaves has 9 points. LeBron James has 7 points and 3 assists. LA is shooting 60.9% and 54.5% on 3s."

Meanwhile, James put up seven points, one rebound and three assists while shooting 3/6 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in his first nine minutes of playing time.

Via The NBA: "LUKA TO LEBRON IS A WORK OF ART 🤩🤩

PERFECT ALLEY-OOP TO A ONE-HANDED JAM!"

The Lakers are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 49-31 record in 80 games.

They have gone 14-8 in 22 games with James and Doncic in the lineup.

Via Trevor Lane of Lakers Nation: "Here’s what Lakers fans are rooting for today:

Just win and lock up the 3 seed. The rest of the mess will sort itself out"

The Lakers will play their final game on Sunday against the Trail Blazers in Portland.

