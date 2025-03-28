Fastbreak

Luka Doncic And LeBron James Alley-Oop Went Viral In Lakers-Bulls Game

Luka Doncic and LeBron James had a big highlight.

Mar 27, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) dunks on Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (44) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Lakers played the Bulls at the United Center in Chicago.

During the game, Luka Doncic and LeBron James connected for a big highlight that got a lot of views on social media.

Via Lakers All Day Everyday: "LUKA LOB TO LEBRON FOR THE JAM 🔥🔥🔥"

Despite the exciting play, the Lakers ended up losing by a score of 119-117.

Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "LAL was up 115-110 with 12.1 secs left and then...
P. Williams 3 makes it 115-113 w/ 10.1
L. James gets inbounds pass stolen by J. Giddey w/ 7.1
C. White 3 makes it 116-115 CHI w/ 6.0
A. Reaves layup makes it 117-116 LAL w/ 3.1
Giddey halfcourt 3 at buzzer, CHI wins 119-117"

Doncic finished with 25 points, ten rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block while shooting 8/22 from the field and 4/12 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.

Mar 27, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) defends Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) during the first quarter at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, James put up 17 points, five rebounds, 12 assists and two steals while shooting 8/20 from the field and 0/5 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.

Mar 27, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) dunks against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

With the loss, the Lakers dropped to 44-29 in 73 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

Following the Bulls, they will play their next game on Saturday night when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies.

Feb 28, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and guard Luka Doncic (77) react after a play during the fourth quarter against the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

As for the Bulls, they improved to 33-40 in 73 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They have won four in a row.

