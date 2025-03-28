Luka Doncic And LeBron James Alley-Oop Went Viral In Lakers-Bulls Game

LAL was up 115-110 with 12.1 secs left and then...

P. Williams 3 makes it 115-113 w/ 10.1

L. James gets inbounds pass stolen by J. Giddey w/ 7.1

C. White 3 makes it 116-115 CHI w/ 6.0

A. Reaves layup makes it 117-116 LAL w/ 3.1

Giddey halfcourt 3 at buzzer, CHI wins 119-117