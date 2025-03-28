Luka Doncic And LeBron James Alley-Oop Went Viral In Lakers-Bulls Game
On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Lakers played the Bulls at the United Center in Chicago.
During the game, Luka Doncic and LeBron James connected for a big highlight that got a lot of views on social media.
Via Lakers All Day Everyday: "LUKA LOB TO LEBRON FOR THE JAM 🔥🔥🔥"
Despite the exciting play, the Lakers ended up losing by a score of 119-117.
Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "LAL was up 115-110 with 12.1 secs left and then...
P. Williams 3 makes it 115-113 w/ 10.1
L. James gets inbounds pass stolen by J. Giddey w/ 7.1
C. White 3 makes it 116-115 CHI w/ 6.0
A. Reaves layup makes it 117-116 LAL w/ 3.1
Giddey halfcourt 3 at buzzer, CHI wins 119-117"
Doncic finished with 25 points, ten rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block while shooting 8/22 from the field and 4/12 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
Meanwhile, James put up 17 points, five rebounds, 12 assists and two steals while shooting 8/20 from the field and 0/5 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
With the loss, the Lakers dropped to 44-29 in 73 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
Following the Bulls, they will play their next game on Saturday night when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies.
As for the Bulls, they improved to 33-40 in 73 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They have won four in a row.