Luka Doncic's Behind-The-Back Pass Went Viral In Lakers-Jazz Game
On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.
During the game, Luka Doncic made an excellent pass that got a lot of views on social media.
Via ESPN's SportsCenter: "This Luka pass was WILD 🥶"
Doncic had five points, two rebounds, two assists and one block while shooting 2/5 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in his first seven minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "LUKA TIME 🤩🤩
Drives. Ball fakes. Euros. Decelerates. Scores.
All in one play 😳"
Doncic is playing in just his second game for the Lakers.
He has averages of 27.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 34.7% from the three-point range in 23 games this season.
The Lakers are coming off a 132-113 victory over the Jazz (at home).
Doncic finished his debut with 14 points, five rebounds and four assists.
Many people reacted to Doncic's viral pass during Wednesday's game.
@robriley2005: "Lmao like how do you trade him"
@angeless_cero: "He gonna get in shape and the league gonna lose they mind"
@fitnessRoi1: "Still can’t believe Mavs trade him"
The Lakers are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 32-19 record in their first 51 games.
They have won nine of their last ten (and are in the middle of a six-game winning streak).
Following the All-Star break, the Lakers will resume action on Februray 19 when they host the Charlotte Hornets.