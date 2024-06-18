Luka Doncic's Brutally Honest Quote After Mavs-Celtics NBA Finals
On Monday evening, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks lost to the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals by a score of 106-88.
The Celtics have now won their first NBA Championship since the 2008 season.
Doncic had been listed on the injury report for every game of the series (that said, he did not miss a game).
After the loss, a reporter asked him about the injuries (h/t NBA TV).
Reporter: "Now that this series is over, how much were you hurting?"
Doncic: "It doesn't matter if I was hurt, how much was I hurt. I was out there. Tried to play. I didn't do enough."
Doncic finished Game 5 with 28 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and three steals while shooting 12/25 from the field and 2/9 from the three-point range in 43 minutes of playing time.
The Mavs still had an extremely productive year where they were the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs in 2023, so reaching the Finals just one year later is a huge accomplishment.
Doncic ended the regular season with averages of 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 70 games.
He has played six seasons in the NBA (all with Dallas), and this was his first time in the Finals.
The Mavs have been to the Western Conference Finals twice since the 2022 season.