Luka Doncic's Brutally Honest Statement After Timberwolves-Mavs Game 4
On Tuesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves in Texas for Game 4 of the Western Conference finals.
The Mavs were unable to close out the series and lost by a score of 105-100.
Superstar forward Luka Doncic had an excellent stat line but struggled to shoot the ball.
He finished with 28 points, 15 rebounds, ten assists and one steal while shooting 7/21 from the field and 4/11 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
After the game, the All-Star forward met with the media and shared an honest statement.
Doncic: "I think that game is on me. I just didn't give enough energy, so we've gotta do better. They won one game. We just gotta focus on the next one."
Doncic is coming off another sensational regular season where he averaged 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 70 games.
The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference and had a 50-32 record.
They beat the Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first two rounds of the playoffs.
Game 5 of the series will be on Thursday evening at the Target Center in Minnesota.
If the Mavs lose, Game 6 will be back in Dallas on Saturday evening.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against the Boston Celtics.
The Celtics swept the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals.