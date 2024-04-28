Luka Doncic's Current Injury Status For Clippers-Mavs Game
UPDATE: Luka Doncic is available.
On Sunday afternoon, the Dallas Mavericks will host the Los Angeles Clippers in Texas for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the Mavs could be without their best player, as All-Star forward Luka Doncic is on the injury report.
Via ESPN's Tim MacMahon on Saturday: "Mavs officially list Luka Doncic (right knee soreness) as questionable for Game 4, but all indications are that he will play.
Tim Hardaway Jr. (right ankle sprain) is doubtful."
Doncic is coming off another incredible regular season with averages of 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 70 games.
The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference and had a 49-33 record.
They are currently up 2-1 over Los Angeles after winning each of the previous two games.
Most recently, the Mavs won (at home) by a score of 101-90.
Doncic finished with 22 points, ten rebounds, nine assists and two steals while shooting 7/25 from the field and 3/13 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
As for the Clippers, they were led by James Harden (in Game 3), who had 21 points, two rebounds, five assists and one block while shooting 7/13 from the field and 5/8 from the three-point range in 44 minutes of playing time.
Game 5 of the series will be on Wednesday evening when the teams return to Los Angeles, California.