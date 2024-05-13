Luka Doncic's Current Injury Status For Thunder-Mavs Game 4
UPDATE: Luka Doncic is available.
On Monday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will host the Oklahoma City Thunder in Texas for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, the Mavs have listed All-Star forward Luka Doncic as questionable on the injury report.
Via ESPN's Tim MacMahon on Sunday: "As was the case before Game 3, the Mavs list Luka Doncic as questionable for Game 4 due to his right knee sprain and left ankle soreness."
The Mavs currently lead the Thunder 2-1 in the series after winning Game 3 (at home) by a score of 105-101.
Doncic finished with 22 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and two steals while shooting 7/17 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
Doncic is coming off another fantastic season where he averaged 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 70 games.
The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round (in six games).
Game 5 of the series will be on Wednesday evening in Oklahoma City.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against either the Denver Nuggets or the Minnesota Timberwolves.
That series is tied up at 2-2 with Game 5 on Tuesday evening in Denver.
Doncic is in his sixth season in the NBA (all with Dallas).