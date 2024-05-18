UPDATE: Luka Doncic's Current Injury Status For Thunder-Mavs Game 6
UPDATE: Luka Doncic is available.
On Saturday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will host the Oklahoma City Thunder in Texas for Game 6 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, the Mavs have listed All-Star forward Luka Doncic as probable on the injury report.
Via RotoWire: "Luka Doncic: Listed as probable again"
Doncic is averaging 27.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 41.3% from the field and 28.0% from the three-point range through the first 11 games of the NBA playoffs.
The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round (in six games).
Currently, the Mavs lead the Thunder 3-2, so they can end the series with a victory on Saturday.
Most recently, the Mavs won Game 5 (on the road) by a score of 104-92.
Doncic finished with 31 points, ten rebounds, 11 assists and one block while shooting 12/22 from the field and 5/11 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against either the Denver Nuggets or the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Nuggets and Timberwolves are tied 3-3 with Game 7 on Sunday in Denver.
Doncic is in his sixth season in the NBA (all with Dallas).
He led the Mavs to the 2022 Western Conference Finals, but they are coming off a year where they missed the NBA playoffs.
As for the Thunder, they are in the playoffs for the first time since 2020.