Luka Doncic's Current Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Mavs Game
On Monday night, the Dallas Mavericks will host the Portland Trail Blazers in Texas.
For the game, they could remain without their best player, as Luka Doncic is listed as questionable on the injury report.
The superstar forward has missed each of the previous two games, so this would be his third straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Mark Followill on Sunday: "Injury update for Mavs vs Trail Blazers tomorrow. Luka Dončić upgraded to questionable. He's missed the last two games with a left heel contusion."
Doncic is averaging 28.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 2.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 20 games.
Via Stat Defender: "Best Offensive Rating In The 4th Quarter In The 2024-25 NBA Regular Season (Min. 15 Games Played & 6.0 MPG In The 4th Quarter) :
1. Luka Doncic — 130.8
2. Kyrie Irving — 130.5
3. Jaylen Brown — 130.1
4. Cole Anthony — 127.8
5. Jamal Murray — 127.7
6. Nikola Jokic — 127.6
7. Donovan Mitchell — 126.6
8. Evan Mobley — 125.9
9. Derrick White — 124.9
9. PJ Washington — 124.9
Are Too Many People Underrating The Season Luka Doncic Is Currently Having?"
The Mavs are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with an 18-10 record in 28 games.
They have won eight of their previous ten games and most recently beat James Harden and the LA Clippers (without Doncic) by a score of 113-97.
Following the Trail Blazers, the Mavs will host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Christmas.