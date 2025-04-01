Fastbreak

Luka Doncic Does Something No Lakers Player Has Done Since Kobe Bryant

Luka Doncic is off to a great start with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Ben Stinar

Mar 31, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) warms up before the game against the Houston Rockets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Mar 31, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) warms up before the game against the Houston Rockets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

On Monday night, Luka Doncic helped lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 104-98 victory over the Houston Rockets.

The five-time NBA All-Star has now played his first full month with the Lakers (after the trade in February).

Doncic had a fantastic month, as he made Lakers history not seen since Kobe Bryant.

Via StatMamba: "Luka Doncic in March:

30.1 PPG
8.4 RPG
8.6 APG
4.3 3PM
40.5% 3PT

He’s the youngest Laker to average 30+ PPG in a single month since Kobe Bryant in 2003."

Over 22 games with the Lakers, Doncic is averaging 27.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 41.5% from the field and 36.1% from the three-point range.

Via Basketball Forever: "In his FIRST full month, Luka Doncic already has the MOST 3PM in a month in Lakers franchise history (64) 🔥🌴

He surpassed D'Angelo Russell who hit 51 3PM in Jan 2024 👀"

The Lakers are also the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-29 record in 75 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and just 2.5 games back of the Rockets for the second seed).

On Thursday night, the Lakers will resume action with a major showdown against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors (at home).

Via Trevor Lane of Lakers Nation: "Here's what Lakers fans are rooting for today:

Warriors lose to Grizzlies
Nuggets lose to Wolves"

Doncic is in his seventh NBA season.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.