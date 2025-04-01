Luka Doncic Does Something No Lakers Player Has Done Since Kobe Bryant
On Monday night, Luka Doncic helped lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 104-98 victory over the Houston Rockets.
The five-time NBA All-Star has now played his first full month with the Lakers (after the trade in February).
Doncic had a fantastic month, as he made Lakers history not seen since Kobe Bryant.
Via StatMamba: "Luka Doncic in March:
30.1 PPG
8.4 RPG
8.6 APG
4.3 3PM
40.5% 3PT
He’s the youngest Laker to average 30+ PPG in a single month since Kobe Bryant in 2003."
Over 22 games with the Lakers, Doncic is averaging 27.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 41.5% from the field and 36.1% from the three-point range.
Via Basketball Forever: "In his FIRST full month, Luka Doncic already has the MOST 3PM in a month in Lakers franchise history (64) 🔥🌴
He surpassed D'Angelo Russell who hit 51 3PM in Jan 2024 👀"
The Lakers are also the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-29 record in 75 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and just 2.5 games back of the Rockets for the second seed).
On Thursday night, the Lakers will resume action with a major showdown against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors (at home).
Via Trevor Lane of Lakers Nation: "Here's what Lakers fans are rooting for today:
Warriors lose to Grizzlies
Nuggets lose to Wolves"
Doncic is in his seventh NBA season.