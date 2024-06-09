Fastbreak

Luka Doncic Downgraded On Injury Report For Mavs-Celtics Game 2

Luka Doncic has been downgraded on the injury report for Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Ben Stinar

Dec 12, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) is hit in the face as he battles for the rebound against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
On Sunday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will face off against the Boston Celtics (in Massachusetts) for Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

For the game, the Mavs could be without their best player, as All-Star forward Luka Doncic has been downgraded to questionable.

Doncic was initially listed as probable.

Via Underdog NBA: "Luka Doncic (back) downgraded to questionable Sunday."

Doncic played 38 minutes in Game 1 and finished with 30 points, ten rebounds, one assist and two steals while shooting 12/26 from the field and 4/12 from the three-point range.

However, the Mavs lost by a score of 107-89, so they will need a victory to avoid falling into an 0-2 hole.

Jun 6, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) controls the ball against Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) in the second quarter during game one of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Doncic is coming off an other incredible season where he averaged 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 70 games.

The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference and had a 50-32 record.

They beat the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves in the first three rounds of the playoffs.

Jun 6, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics during game one of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
As for the Celtics, they were led by Jalen Brown in Game 1.

The former Cal star put up 22 points, six rebounds, two assists, three steals and three blocks while shooting 7/12 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.

Jun 6, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) controls the ball against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the second half of game one of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Game 3 of the series will be on Wednesday evening when the teams head to Dallas, Texas.

