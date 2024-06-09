Luka Doncic Downgraded On Injury Report For Mavs-Celtics Game 2
On Sunday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will face off against the Boston Celtics (in Massachusetts) for Game 2 of the NBA Finals.
For the game, the Mavs could be without their best player, as All-Star forward Luka Doncic has been downgraded to questionable.
Doncic was initially listed as probable.
Via Underdog NBA: "Luka Doncic (back) downgraded to questionable Sunday."
Doncic played 38 minutes in Game 1 and finished with 30 points, ten rebounds, one assist and two steals while shooting 12/26 from the field and 4/12 from the three-point range.
However, the Mavs lost by a score of 107-89, so they will need a victory to avoid falling into an 0-2 hole.
Doncic is coming off an other incredible season where he averaged 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 70 games.
The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference and had a 50-32 record.
They beat the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves in the first three rounds of the playoffs.
As for the Celtics, they were led by Jalen Brown in Game 1.
The former Cal star put up 22 points, six rebounds, two assists, three steals and three blocks while shooting 7/12 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Game 3 of the series will be on Wednesday evening when the teams head to Dallas, Texas.