Luka Doncic Facing Backlash From NBA Fans For Performance In Lakers-Nets Game

Luka Doncic played 41 minutes against the Nets.

Ben Stinar

Feb 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after making a basket during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
Feb 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after making a basket during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

On Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Brooklyn Nets (at home) by a score of 111-108.

Luka Doncic finished the loss with 22 points, 12 rebounds, 12 assists and two steals while shooting 8/26 from the field and 3/10 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.

Mar 10, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after a three point shot against the Brooklyn Nets during the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

@aVoodooBaby: "Luka left his bag in Dallas 😞"

@Dawalz10: "Look at Luka tryna flop there at the end to get a call. Ridiculous s**t man lol"

@_folarin1: "Role players did their job. Luka and Reaves cost us this game. Mostly Reaves"

@kenfromnewport: "Luka Doncic was a mistake. Will never be a number one. Never."

Dan Greenberg: "Did Jaylen Brown break Luka (again)?? Many people are asking, not me, but people"

@_veryhateful: "lakers fans were talking greasy after getting luka. I told them they aren’t winning this year. they have no rim protector and all you have to do is hunt luka & reaves to beat them."

@peri1284: "Btw I love Luka but this game shows why LeBron is a top 3 mvp candidate. Rn he just knows how to win games more than Luka. Luka got trapped at halfcourt all night and couldn’t figure it out once. He just did the same thing over and over. Lebron isn’t doing that."

@customizeaplate: "Luka gotta play better man. Those shots ain’t falling efficiently."

Mar 10, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) brings the ball up court against Brooklyn Nets forwards Cameron Johnson (2) and Ziaire Williams (8) during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Lakers dropped to 40-23 in 63 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

On Thursday, the Lakers will resume action when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks.

Ben Stinar
