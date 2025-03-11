Luka Doncic Facing Backlash From NBA Fans For Performance In Lakers-Nets Game
On Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Brooklyn Nets (at home) by a score of 111-108.
Luka Doncic finished the loss with 22 points, 12 rebounds, 12 assists and two steals while shooting 8/26 from the field and 3/10 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@aVoodooBaby: "Luka left his bag in Dallas 😞"
@Dawalz10: "Look at Luka tryna flop there at the end to get a call. Ridiculous s**t man lol"
@_folarin1: "Role players did their job. Luka and Reaves cost us this game. Mostly Reaves"
@kenfromnewport: "Luka Doncic was a mistake. Will never be a number one. Never."
Dan Greenberg: "Did Jaylen Brown break Luka (again)?? Many people are asking, not me, but people"
@_veryhateful: "lakers fans were talking greasy after getting luka. I told them they aren’t winning this year. they have no rim protector and all you have to do is hunt luka & reaves to beat them."
@peri1284: "Btw I love Luka but this game shows why LeBron is a top 3 mvp candidate. Rn he just knows how to win games more than Luka. Luka got trapped at halfcourt all night and couldn’t figure it out once. He just did the same thing over and over. Lebron isn’t doing that."
@customizeaplate: "Luka gotta play better man. Those shots ain’t falling efficiently."
The Lakers dropped to 40-23 in 63 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.
On Thursday, the Lakers will resume action when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks.