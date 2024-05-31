Fastbreak

Luka Doncic's Hilarious Quote About Kyrie Irving Went Viral After Mavs-Timberwolves Game

Luka Doncic met with the media after Game 5.

Feb 22, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates with Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the second half against the Phoenix Suns at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday evening, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving led the Dallas Mavericks to a 124-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.

They will now head to the NBA Finals and face off against the Boston Celtics.

After the game, Doncic met with the media and made a hilarious quote about Irving that went viral (h/t Hoop Central).

Doncic: "I think we have a young team. Outside of Kyrie. Kyrie getting old."

Irving is only 32 and is still in the prime of his career.

He finished the game with 36 points, four rebounds and five assists while shooting 14/27 from the field and 4/10 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.

As for Doncic, he had 36 points, ten rebounds, five assists and two steals while shooting 14/22 from the field and 6/10 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.

May 26, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) and guard Luka Doncic (77) embrace after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in game three of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Irving and Doncic have proven to be an excellent fit and are among the best duos in the NBA.

Last season (after Irving was traded to Dallas), the Mavs struggled and missed the playoffs.

However, they did an excellent job of rebounding and finished as the fifth seed with a 50-32 record this year.

They beat the Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder in the first two rounds (before defeating the Timberwolves).

Game 1 against the Celtics will be on June 6 in Boston.

The Celtics swept the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals.

