Luka Doncic's Hilarious Quote About Kyrie Irving Went Viral After Mavs-Timberwolves Game
On Thursday evening, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving led the Dallas Mavericks to a 124-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.
They will now head to the NBA Finals and face off against the Boston Celtics.
After the game, Doncic met with the media and made a hilarious quote about Irving that went viral (h/t Hoop Central).
Doncic: "I think we have a young team. Outside of Kyrie. Kyrie getting old."
Irving is only 32 and is still in the prime of his career.
He finished the game with 36 points, four rebounds and five assists while shooting 14/27 from the field and 4/10 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
As for Doncic, he had 36 points, ten rebounds, five assists and two steals while shooting 14/22 from the field and 6/10 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Irving and Doncic have proven to be an excellent fit and are among the best duos in the NBA.
Last season (after Irving was traded to Dallas), the Mavs struggled and missed the playoffs.
However, they did an excellent job of rebounding and finished as the fifth seed with a 50-32 record this year.
They beat the Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder in the first two rounds (before defeating the Timberwolves).
Game 1 against the Celtics will be on June 6 in Boston.
The Celtics swept the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals.