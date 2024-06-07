Luka Doncic's Honest Quote About Boston Celtics After Game 1
On Thursday evening, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks lost Game 1 of the NBA Finals by a score of 107-89.
They made the game close in the second half, but the Celtics dominated for most of the night.
Despite the loss, All-Star forward Luka Doncic led all players with 30 points, ten rebounds, one assist and two steals while shooting 12/26 from the field and 4/12 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
After the tough loss, Doncic met with the media and was honest about the challenges of slowing down Boston's ability to make three-pointers at a high level.
Doncic: "I think they're the best three-point shooting team in the NBA, so sometimes it's really hard to take those away. Especially when they have five guys out that can all shoot. We've gotta make more, we didn't make enough shots today to beat them. We've gotta be better on both ends."
The Celtics shot 47.6% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point range.
On the other hand, the Mavs shot just 41.7% from the field and 25.9% from the three-point range.
Doncic is among the ten best players in the NBA, and is coming off another sensational regular season where he averaged 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range.
Game 2 of the series will be on Sunday evening (also in Boston).
The teams will then travel to Dallas for Games 3 and 4.