Luka Doncic's Final Injury Status For Mavs-Clippers Game
On Monday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will face off against the Clippers in Los Angeles for their third preseason game.
For the game, the Mavs will remain without their best player, as Luka Doncic has been ruled out.
The superstar forward has also missed each of the first two games.
Via Mavs PR: "Luka Dončić (left calf contusion), Kyrie Irving (rest), Maxi Kleber (left ankle sprain), Dante Exum (right wrist), and Kessler Edwards (left ankle sprain) will be OUT for tonight’s preseason game vs. the Clippers."
Since it's just the preseason, there is likely no need to worry for Mavs fans.
ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported (earlier this month) that Doncic will be available for the their first regular season game.
Via MacMahon on October 2: "Sources say there is no concern about Luka Doncic being ready for the Mavs’ regular-season opener."
Doncic is coming off another excellent season where he averaged 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 70 games.
The Mavs also reached the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2011 season (13 years ago).
They lost to the Boston Celtics in five games.
Following the Clippers, the Mavs will only play one more preseason game (against Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks) on Thursday.
They will then play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season on October 24 when they host Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs in Dallas, Texas.