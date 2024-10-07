Luka Doncic's Injury Status For Mavs-Grizzlies Game
On Monday evening, the Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies will play their first preseason game.
However, the Mavs will be without most of their top players.
One player who has been ruled out is Luka Doncic (calf contusion).
Via Noah Weber of The Smoking Cuban: "Dallas Mavericks who are OUT for tonight's preseason game against the Memphis Grizzlies:
- Luka Doncic - calf contusion
- Kyrie Irving - rest
- Klay Thompson - rest
- P.J. Washington - hip tightness
- Maxi Kleber - ankle sprain
- Dante Exum - wrist
- Brandon Williams - calf
- Kessler Edwards - ankle sprain"
The Mavs announced (last week) that Doncic will miss at least seven days.
Via Mavs PR on October 2: "The Dallas Mavericks announced today that Mavericks guard Luka Dončić sustained a hit during workouts this week resulting in a left calf contusion.
Dončić will be re-evaluated as necessary in one week."
That said, ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported that Doncic will be available to start the regular season.
Via MacMahon on October 2: "Sources say there is no concern about Luka Doncic being ready for the Mavs’ regular-season opener."
The Mavs will play their first game of the season on October 24 when they host Chris Paul and the San Antonio Spurs in Dallas.
Last year, the Mavs made the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2011 season when Dirk Nowitzki was still on the roster.