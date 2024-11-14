Luka Doncic's Injury Status For Mavs-Jazz Game
On Thursday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will face off against the Jazz in Salt Lake City, Utah.
For the game, Luka Doncic is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
The All-Star forward is averaging 28.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 41.9% from the field and 32.1% from the three-point range in 11 games.
Via Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News: "Mavs star Luka Doncic (right knee contusion) was at today’s shootaround. He’s probable for tonight against the Jazz."
The Mavs are 5-6 in their first 11 games of the season, which has them as the 12th seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak after most recently falling to the Golden State Warriors by a score of 120-117.
Doncic finished the loss with 31 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals while shooting 13/27 from the field and 2/10 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
He is in his seventh season in the NBA (all with the Mavs).
Following Utah, the Mavs will host Chris Paul and the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday evening in Dallas.
As for the Jazz, they are 2-8 in their first ten games, which has them as the 15th seed (last place) in the Western Conference.
Following their showdown with Dallas, they will resume action on Saturday when they visit Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings.