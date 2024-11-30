Luka Doncic's Injury Status For Mavs-Jazz Game
On Saturday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will be in Utah to play the Jazz.
For the game, they will likely remain without their best player, as Luka Doncic is listed as doubtful on the injury report.
Doncic has missed four straight games, so this would be his fifth straight out of the lineup.
Via Mark Followill on Friday: "For Mavs at Jazz tomorrow night, Luka Dončić, who practiced today, is listed as doubtful (right wrist sprain). Klay Thompson is out for a 3rd straight game (left plantar fascia)"
Doncic is averaging 28.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 32.4% from the three-point range in 14 games.
The Mavs are currently the seventh seed in the Western Conference with an 11-8 record in 19 games.
Despite Doncic being out, they have won two straight games.
Most recently, the Mavs beat the New York Knicks (at home) by a score of 129-114.
Naji Marshall led the team with 24 points.
Following Saturday's showdown in Utah, the Mavs will play their next game on Sunday when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers.
On the road, they have gone 4-5 in the nine games they have played away from Dallas, Texas.
As for the Jazz, they have had a tough start to the 2024-25 NBA season.
They are the 14th seed in the west with a 4-14 record in 18 games.
Currently, the Jazz are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.