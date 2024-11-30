Fastbreak

Luka Doncic's Injury Status For Mavs-Jazz Game

Luka Doncic is on the injury report for Saturday's game.

Ben Stinar

Dec 12, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) is hit in the face as he battles for the rebound against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
On Saturday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will be in Utah to play the Jazz.

For the game, they will likely remain without their best player, as Luka Doncic is listed as doubtful on the injury report.

Doncic has missed four straight games, so this would be his fifth straight out of the lineup.

Via Mark Followill on Friday: "For Mavs at Jazz tomorrow night, Luka Dončić, who practiced today, is listed as doubtful (right wrist sprain). Klay Thompson is out for a 3rd straight game (left plantar fascia)"

Doncic is averaging 28.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 32.4% from the three-point range in 14 games.

The Mavs are currently the seventh seed in the Western Conference with an 11-8 record in 19 games.

Despite Doncic being out, they have won two straight games.

Most recently, the Mavs beat the New York Knicks (at home) by a score of 129-114.

Naji Marshall led the team with 24 points.

Following Saturday's showdown in Utah, the Mavs will play their next game on Sunday when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers.

On the road, they have gone 4-5 in the nine games they have played away from Dallas, Texas.

Nov 8, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd during the first quarter against the Phoenix Suns at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

As for the Jazz, they have had a tough start to the 2024-25 NBA season.

They are the 14th seed in the west with a 4-14 record in 18 games.

Currently, the Jazz are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

Ben Stinar
