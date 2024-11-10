Luka Doncic's Injury Status For Mavs-Nuggets Game
On Sunday evening, the Denver Nuggets will host the Dallas Mavericks in Colorado.
For the game, the Mavs could be without their best player, as All-Star forward Luka Doncic is on the injury report.
Doncic is averaging 28.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 40.7% from the field and 34.1% from the three-point range in nine games.
Via Landon Thomas of Mavs Fans For Life on Saturday: "Luka Dončić (groin strain) is questionable for tomorrow’s game against Denver Nuggets.
Dereck Lively II (shoulder sprain), PJ Washington (knee sprain) and Maxi Kleber (hamstring strain) are doubtful."
The Mavs are 5-4 in their first nine games.
They most recently lost to Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns by a score of 114-113.
Doncic finished the loss with 30 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal while shooting 11/25 from the field and 5/12 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
Following Denver, the Mavs will play their next game on Tuesday evening when they visit Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
As for the Nuggets, they are 6-3 in their first nine games (and also in the middle of a four-game winning streak).
Most recently, they beat the Miami Heat by a score of 135-122.
Nikola Jokic led the way with 30 points, 11 rebounds, 14 assists and two steals while shooting 11/13 from the field.
Following Dallas, the Nuggets will visit Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday.