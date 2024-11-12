Luka Doncic's Injury Status For Mavs-Warriors Game
On Tuesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will be in San Francisco to face off against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center.
For the game, Luka Doncic is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
Doncic is averaging 28.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 41.2% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in ten games.
Via Landon Thomas of Mavs Fan For Life on Monday: "Dereck Lively II (shoulder sprain) has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow’s game against Golden State Warriors.
Luka Dončić (groin strain) is probable.
PJ Washington (knee sprain) remains doubtful."
The Mavs are 5-5 in their first ten games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak after most recently losing to the Denver Nuggets by a score of 122-120.
Doncic finished the loss with 24 points, nine rebounds, nine assists, one steal and one block while shooting 9/19 from the field and 2/8 from the three-point range in 41 minutes.
Following Golden State, the Mavs will play their next game on Thursday when they visit the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.
As for the Warriors, they are 8-2 in their first ten games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.
Following Dallas, they will play their next game on Friday when they host the Memphis Grizzlies.