Luka Doncic's Injury Status For Nuggets-Lakers Game
On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will play the Denver Nuggets (at home).
For the game, Luka Doncic is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
The superstar forward is averaging 26.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 40.0% from the field and 33.6% from the three-point range in 15 games for the Lakers.
Via Underdog NBA: "Luka Doncic (ankle) probable for Wednesday."
Doncic is coming off a game where he had 21 points, nine rebounds, 14 assists, three steals and one block while shooting 5/20 from the field in 34 minutes of playing time.
The Lakers beat the San Antonio Spurs (at home) by a score of 125-109.
Via ESPN: "Laker Luka has done it ALL 😳
Since his debut on Feb. 10, he leads the team in PTS, REB, AST, STL, 3PT and plus-minus 🔥
🍿 Nuggets-Lakers | 10 PM ET on ESPN"
In total, Doncic is averaging 27.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 34.6% from the three-point range in 37 games this season (for the Lakers and Mavs).
Via Basketball Forever: "Luka Doncic in March is averaging 30.8 PPG, 9 RPG, 9.5 APG, 4.4 3PM, 39.8% 3PT
He's on pace to join LeBron James as the only Lakers to average 30+PPG & 9 APG for a month.
(via StatMamba)"
The Lakers are the fourth seed with a 42-25 record in 67 games.