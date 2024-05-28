Luka Doncic's Injury Status For Timberwolves-Mavs Game
On Tuesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will host the Minnesota Timberwolves in Texas for Game 4 of the Western Conference finals.
For the game, the Mavs have listed All-Star forward Luka Doncic as questionable on the injury report.
Via ESPN's Tim MacMahon: "Mavs upgrade PF/C Maxi Kleber (AC joint separation) to questionable for Game 4
C Dereck Lively II (neck sprain) is doubtful.
Luka Doncic (right knee sprain/left ankle soreness) is questionable again."
Doncic is coming off a fantastic Game 3 where he put up 33 points, seven rebounds, five assists, five steals and one block while shooting 10/20 from the field and 5/11 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
The Mavs won by a score of 117-106 to take a 3-0 lead in the series.
Doncic is coming off another fantastic regular season where he averaged 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 70 games.
The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat the Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first two rounds of the playoffs.
If the Timberwolves win Game 4, the teams will go back to Minnesota for Game 5 on Thursday evening at the Target Center.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.
The Celtics swept the Indiana Pacers in the second round.