Luka Doncic's Instagram Post Has NBA Fans Fired Up
Luka Doncic is going into his seventh season in the NBA with the Dallas Mavericks.
The superstar forward is coming off another incredible year where he averaged 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 70 games.
Recently, Doncic made a post to Instagram that had over 194,000 likes.
He captioned his post: "🧩"
Many fans left comments.
🏀mavs_fan1141🏀: "Luka revenge year! Fit and rocking a Mohawk"
highonlife_d: "MVP season loading..."
@rquirozsoto: "MVP season ⏳"
@itzhak.ira: "dude looks fantastic, praying you stay healthy big dog 🤞🏽"
@peterthebread_cards: "Leo Messi in the basketball world"
@amineelya: "Bro is floating in the second one"
@slimerree: "lets get tht ring this yr !!! mavs all the way"
NBA Shooting Coach (Chris Matthews): "Second pic tough af bro!🔥"
Doncic did not play in the preseason, and the Mavs went 1-3 in their four exhibition games.
The Mavs will play their first game of the 2024-25 season on Thursday evening when they host Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs in Dallas, Texas.
Last year, they were the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
Doncic led the franchise to the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2011 season (13 years ago).
He was the third pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and has been with the Mavs for his entire career.
Many believe that Doncic could be the MVP as soon as next season.