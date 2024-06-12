Fastbreak

Luka Doncic Listed On Injury Report For Celtics-Mavs Game 3

Luka Doncic is on the injury report for Game 3.

Ben Stinar

Jan 26, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) does an interview with reporter Lesley McCaslin after a victory against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will host the Boston Celtics for Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

For the game, All-Star forward Luka Doncic is listed on the injury report as probable, so he should be available.

Via Mike Leslie of WFAA: "Luka Doncic has been upgraded to “probable” for Game 3 of the NBA Finals, with his thoracic contusion.

His knee and ankle injuries have been removed from the injury report."

Doncic was questionable for Game 2, but finished with 32 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists and four steals while shooting 12/21 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.

The Mavs trail the Celtics 0-2 after losing both games on the road in Boston.

Most recently, they lost Game 2 by a score of 105-98.

Jun 9, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) controls the ball against Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) during the fourth quarter in game two of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports / Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

While Doncic has played well, the Mavs will need more from Kyrie Irving over the next two games.

He is coming off a game where he had 16 points, two rebounds and six assists while shooting 7/18 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.

In addition, Irving has been unable to make a three-pointer through the first two games (0/8).

Game 4 of the series will be on Friday evening (also in Dallas).

The Mavs are in the NBA Finals for the first time since they won the 2011 NBA Championship over LeBron James and the Miami Heat.

Jun 9, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) steals ball from Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) in the third quarter during game two of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

As for the Celtics, they are in the Finals for the second time in the previous three seasons.

They last won a title in 2008.

