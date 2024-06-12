Luka Doncic Listed On Injury Report For Celtics-Mavs Game 3
On Wednesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will host the Boston Celtics for Game 3 of the NBA Finals.
For the game, All-Star forward Luka Doncic is listed on the injury report as probable, so he should be available.
Via Mike Leslie of WFAA: "Luka Doncic has been upgraded to “probable” for Game 3 of the NBA Finals, with his thoracic contusion.
His knee and ankle injuries have been removed from the injury report."
Doncic was questionable for Game 2, but finished with 32 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists and four steals while shooting 12/21 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
The Mavs trail the Celtics 0-2 after losing both games on the road in Boston.
Most recently, they lost Game 2 by a score of 105-98.
While Doncic has played well, the Mavs will need more from Kyrie Irving over the next two games.
He is coming off a game where he had 16 points, two rebounds and six assists while shooting 7/18 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
In addition, Irving has been unable to make a three-pointer through the first two games (0/8).
Game 4 of the series will be on Friday evening (also in Dallas).
The Mavs are in the NBA Finals for the first time since they won the 2011 NBA Championship over LeBron James and the Miami Heat.
As for the Celtics, they are in the Finals for the second time in the previous three seasons.
They last won a title in 2008.