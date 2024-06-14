Luka Doncic Listed On Injury Report For Celtics-Mavs Game 4
On Friday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will host the Boston Celtics in Texas for Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
For the game, the Mavs have listed superstar forward Luka Doncic as probable on the injury report, so he should be available and in the starting lineup.
Doncic has been on the injury report for each of the first three games but has not missed a game.
Via Rotoworld Basketball: "Luka Doncic (chest) probable for Game 4 Friday"
The Mavs trail the Celtics 0-3 so they will need a win to avoid ending the series.
Most recently, they lost by a score of 196-99 (also at home).
Doncic finished with 27 points, six rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 11/27 from the field and 1/7 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
Despite the loss, Kyrie Irving had 35 points.
The Celtics were led by All-Star Jayson Tatum, who had his best game of the series and finished with 31 points, six rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 11/26 from the field and 4/13 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
If the Mavs win, the teams will return to Boston for Game 5 on Monday evening.
Doncic is in the NBA Finals for the first time in his six-year career.
He has been to the Western Conference finals twice in the previous three seasons.
The Mavs won their last NBA Championship in 2011 when Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki was still on the team.