Luka Doncic Listed On Injury Report For Mavs-Celtics Game 2
On Sunday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will play the Boston Celtics (in Massachusetts) for Game 2 of the NBA Finals.
For the game, the Mavs have listed All-Star forward Luka Doncic as probable on the injury report.
Doncic was also probable for the first game, so he will likely be available and in the starting lineup.
Via RotoWire: "Luka Doncic: Probable for Sunday"
The Mavs are coming off a 107-89 loss in Game 1 (also in Boston).
Doncic finished the night with 30 points, ten rebounds, one assist and two steals while shooting 12/26 from the field and 4/12 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
The 25-year-old had another excellent regular season where he averaged 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 70 games.
He led the Mavs to the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves in the first three rounds of the NBA playoffs.
As for the Celtics, they had six players score in double-digits in Game 1.
All-Star forward Jaylen Brown led the way with 22 points, six rebounds, two assists, three steals and three blocks while shooting 7/12 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Game 3 of the series will be on Wednesday evening when the teams travel to Dallas, Texas.