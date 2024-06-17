Luka Doncic Listed On Injury Report For Mavs-Celtics Game 5
On Monday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will play the Boston Celtics (in Massachusetts) for Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
For the game, the Mavs have listed Luka Doncic on the injury report.
However, the superstar forward is listed as probable, so he should be available and in the starting lineup.
The Mavs trail the Celtics 3-1, but they are coming off a 122-84 victory in Game 4 (at home).
Doncic finished the game with 29 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals while shooting 12/26 from the field and 0/8 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
Via NBA History: "Luka Doncic is the third youngest player to score 25+ PTS in the 1st half of an NBA Finals game.
The only players to do so at a younger age were Kyrie Irving in 2017 and Hakeem Olajuwon in 1986."
If the Mavs win Game 5, the teams will return to Dallas for Game 6 on Thursday evening.
The Mavs are in the NBA Finals for the first time in Doncic's six-year career.
They last won a title during the 2011 season when Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki was still on the roster.
Doncic is coming off another fantastic regular season where he averaged 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 70 games.
He was the third pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and has been with Dallas for his entire career.