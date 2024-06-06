Luka Doncic Listed On Injury Report For Mavs-Celtics NBA Finals
On Thursday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will play the Celtics (in Boston) for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
For the game, the Mavs have listed superstar forward Luka Doncic on the injury report as probable, so he should end up being available and in the starting lineup.
It's worth noting that Doncic has been listed on the injury report for most of the 2024 NBA playoffs and has yet to actually miss a game.
Via RotoWire: "Luka Doncic: Listed probable for Game 1"
Doncic is averaging 28.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 34.3% from the three-point range through the first 17 games of the 2024 NBA playoffs.
The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves in the first three rounds.
Doncic is only in his sixth season in the NBA, but he is clearly a top-five player in the league.
This will be his first time playing in the NBA Finals.
As for the Celtics, they are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 64-18 record.
They defeated the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers in the first three rounds of the NBA playoffs.
The Mavs won their most recent title in 2011, while the Celtics last won an NBA Championship in 2008.
Game 2 of the series will be on Sunday evening (also in Boston).