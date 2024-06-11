Luka Doncic Made Dallas Mavericks History In Game 2
On Sunday evening, the Dallas Mavericks lost to the Boston Celtics by a score of 105-98.
Despite the loss, Luka Doncic was sensational and finished with 32 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists and four steals while shooting 12/21 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
The All-Star forward also made Mavs history.
Via TNT Sports: "Luka Doncic became the first Maverick player in NBA Finals history to have a triple double:
32 PTS
11 REB
11 AST
4 STL"
Doncic has played well in each of the first two games, but the Mavs currently trail 2-0 in the series.
After Sunday's loss, he was very honest about what he needs to do better (h/t NBA TV).
Doncic: "I think my turnovers and my missed free throws cost us the game. I’ve got to do way better in those two categories."
Doncic led the Mavs to the Western Conference finals in 2022, but this is his first time in the NBA Finals.
He is coming off a fantastic regular season where he averaged 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 70 games.
The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference (50-32), and they beat the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves in the first three rounds.
Game 3 of the series with the Celtics will be on Wednesday evening in Dallas, Texas.