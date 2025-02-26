Luka Doncic Made Los Angeles Lakers History Against Mavs

The Lakers beat the Mavs, 107-99, to improve to 35-21 (with 8 straight wins vs. above-.500 teams). LeBron scored 16 of his 27 pts in the 4th Q, adding 12r; Luka had his 1st LAL triple-double 19p 15r 12a; Reaves 20p 5a; Rui 15p 6r.