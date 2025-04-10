Luka Doncic Made Los Angeles Lakers History Against Mavs
On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the Dallas Mavericks in Texas.
Luka Doncic had a sensational first half against his former team.
Via Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet: "Luka Doncic's first half in his return to Dallas:
- 31 points
- 11 of 16 FG's
- 4 buckets at the rim
- 6 of 8 3's
- 3 of 6 FT's
- 3 assists
- 3 boards
- 3 steals"
The superstar guard also made Lakers history.
Via The NBA: "Luka Dončić (31 PTS, 6 3PM) becomes the 3rd Laker since 1997-98 with 30+ points and 5+ threes in a half, joining:
Kobe Bryant (6x)
LeBron James (1x)"
Doncic went up against the Lakers (in Los Angeles) in Februrary.
He finished that game with 19 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists.
Wednesday is his first time playing the Mavs (in Dallas) as a member of the road team.
Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "A loud “Fire Nico!” chant is heard when the Lakers go to the foul line a couple minutes into the 1st Q"
The Lakers came into the night as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 48-31 record in 79 games.
They are 18-21 in the 39 games they have played on the road.
Following the Mavs, the Lakers play their next game on Friday night when they host the Houston Rockets.
As for the Mavs, they are the 10th seed with 38-41 record.