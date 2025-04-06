Fastbreak

Luka Doncic Made Los Angeles Lakers History Against Thunder

Luka Doncic made Los Angeles Lakers history.

Ben Stinar

Apr 6, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) and guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrate after scoring against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
On Sunday afternoon, Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 126-99.

Doncic finished the win with 30 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals while shooting 11/20 from the field and 5/11 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.

He also made Lakers history.

Via StatMamba: "Luka Doncic already has the most 30-PT games in a season by a Lakers guard since Kobe in 2013."

Doncic is now averaging 27.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 42.1% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range in 25 games for the Lakers.

Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "The Lakers eclipse last season's win total, picking up No. 48 with four games remaining, with a dominant 126-99 victory over the NBA's No. 1 team in OKC. Luka 30p 7r 6a 2s; Reaves 20p 3a; LeBron 19p 7a 3r; DFS 14p on 4-of-5 shooting from 3 7r; Vincent 12p on 4-of-7 from 3."

The Lakers improved to 48-30 in 78 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and 5-5 over their last ten).

On Tuesday night, the Lakers and Thunder will face off (again) in Oklahoma City.

Luka Doncic
Apr 6, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) runs off the court after his team beat the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

As for the Thunder, they are still the best team in the NBA with a 64-14 record in 78 games.

That said, they are in the middle of a two-game losing skid.

