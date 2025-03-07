Luka Doncic Made NBA History In Knicks-Lakers Game
On Thursday night, Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the New York Knicks (at home).
Doncic had 27 points, six rebounds, 12 assists and four steals while shooting 7/20 from the field in his first 38 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history by moving ahead of Hall of Famer Pete Maravich (3,563) for 166th on the all-time assists list.
While Doncic still has a long way to go on the list, passing one of the best point guards of all time is a notable achievement.
Doncic came into the night with averages of 22.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 40.1% from the field and 30.1% from the three-point range in his first nine games with the Lakers.
He is coming off a game where he dished out 15 assists.
Via OptaSTATS: "Luka Dončić of the @Lakers is the first player in NBA history to:
score 30+ points dish out 15+ assists grab 5+ rebounds make 5+ threes be +30 or better
...all in the same game."
As for Maravich, he played 10 NBA seasons for the Utah/New Orleans Jazz, Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics.
His career averages were 24.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field in 658 games.
The Lakers came into play with a 39-21 record in 60 games, which has them as the second seed in the Western Conference.
They have won seven straight.