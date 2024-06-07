Luka Doncic Made NBA History In Mavs-Celtics Game
On Thursday evening, the Dallas Mavericks played Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Celtics in Boston.
Despite making the game being competitive in the third quarter, the Celtics had control for most of the night and the Mavs lost by a score of 107-89.
One of the reasons the game got close was the play of Luka Doncic, who finished his night with 30 points, ten rebounds, one assist and two steals while shooting 12/26 from the field and 4/112 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
The All-Star forward also made NBA history.
Via ClutchPoints: "Luka Doncic is the first player since Tim Duncan (1999) to have a 30-point double-double in their NBA Finals debut ✨"
The Mavs now trail the Celtics 1-0 in the series with Game 2 on Sunday evening (also in Boston).
Following Sunday's showdown, the teams will head to Dallas for Games 3 and 4.
Doncic was the third pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and has spent his entire six-year career with Dallas.
He had been to the Western Conference finals in 2022, but this is his first time in the NBA Finals (and the first appearance for Dallas since 2011).
The 25-year-old finished the regular season with averages of 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest.
As for the Celtics, they were led by All-Star forward Jaylen Brown, who finished with 22 points, six rebounds, two assists, three steals and three blocks while shooting 7/12 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.