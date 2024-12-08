Luka Doncic Made NBA History In Mavs-Raptors Game
On Saturday evening, the Dallas Mavericks beat the Toronto Raptors (in Canada) by a score of 125-118.
Luka Doncic led the way with 30 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists and four steals while shooting 9/20 from the field and 6/13 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history.
Via Mavs PR: "Luka Dončić (30 pts, 13 rebs, 11 ast) recorded his second straight triple-double (79th career) at TOR, passing Wilt Chamberlain and James Harden for sole possession of seventh place on the NBA’s all-time triple-doubles list."
Following Harden and Chamberlain, the next player for Doncic to pass on the list will be Jason Kidd (107).
In addition to Doncic's back-to-back triple-doubles, the Mavs are one of the hottest teams in the NBA.
They are in the middle of a seven-game winning streak (and 9-1 over their last ten games).
The Mavs are now the second seed in the Western Conference with a 16-8 record in 24 games.
They are 2.5 games back of the OKC Thunder for the first seed.
On Tuesday night, the Mavs will visit the Thunder for an exciting showdown.
Via Brandon Rahbar of Daily Thunder on December 4: "Thunder are the 1 seed in the West NBA Cup.
Thunder vs Mavs in OKC.
Trip to Vegas on the line."
Doncic is in his seventh NBA season (all with the Mavs).
He is averaging 28.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point range in 18 games.