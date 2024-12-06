Luka Doncic Made NBA History In Mavs-Wizards Game

Luka Dončić (21 pts, 10 rebs, 10 ast) posted his 78th career triple-double tonight at WAS, moving into a tie with Wilt Chamberlain and James Harden for seventh place on the NBA’s all-time triple-doubles list.



Dončić has scored 20+ pts in 72 of his 78 triple-double performances.