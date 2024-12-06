Luka Doncic Made NBA History In Mavs-Wizards Game
On Thursday night, the Dallas Mavericks played the Wizards in Washington, D.C.
The Mavs dominated, winning by a score of 137-101.
Luka Doncic led the way with 21 points, ten rebounds, ten assists two steals and one block while shooting 7/17 from the field in 32 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history.
Via Mavs PR: Luka Dončić (21 pts, 10 rebs, 10 ast) posted his 78th career triple-double tonight at WAS, moving into a tie with Wilt Chamberlain and James Harden for seventh place on the NBA’s all-time triple-doubles list.
Dončić has scored 20+ pts in 72 of his 78 triple-double performances."
Following Chamberlain and Harden, the next player for Doncic to pass will be his head coach Jason Kidd (107).
At just 25, Doncic has a lot of time to keep climbing the list.
Doncic is now averaging 28.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 33.9% from the three-point range in his first 17 games.
The Mavs are also one of the hottest teams in the NBA.
Via StatMuse: "Dallas Mavericks:
— Six straight wins
— Longest win streak in the NBA
— 10-1 over the last 11 games
Two games out of the 1 seed."
They are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 15-8 record in 23 games.
Following the Wizards, the Mavs will now visit the Toronto Raptors on Saturday in Canada.
Doncic is in his seventh NBA season (all with the Mavs).