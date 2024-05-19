Luka Doncic Made NBA History In Thunder-Mavs Game
On Saturday evening, the Dallas Mavericks hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder in Texas for Game 6 of their second-round playoff series.
The game was a thriller, and the Mavs won by a score of 117-116 to advance to the Western Conference Finals for the second time in the previous three seasons.
All-Star forward Luka Doncic was sensational, and finished with 29 points, ten rebounds, ten assists and two steals while shooting 9/15 from the field and 4/6 from the three-point range in 45 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA histroy.
Via NBA History: "Luka Doncic records his 3rd consecutive triple-double, making him just the 5th player in NBA history to have a streak of 3 or more in the postseason, joining:
Nikola Jokic - 4 consecutive
Wilt Chamberlain - 4 consecutive
Draymond Green - 3 consecutive
Russell Westbrook - 3 consecutive"
Doncic is coming off a regular season where he averaged 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 70 games.
The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference, and they will now face off against either the Denver Nuggets or the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Currently, the Nuggets and Timberwolves are tied up at 3-3 with Game 7 on Sunday evening in Denver.
Doncic was the third pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and is in his sixth season in the league (all with Dallas).
The Mavs had been coming off a year where they missed the 2023 NBA playoffs.