Luka Doncic Made NBA History In Timberwolves-Mavs Game 4
On Tuesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves in Texas for Game 4 of the Western Conference finals.
The game was close, but the Timberwolves won by a score of 105-100 to keep their season alive and force a Game 5.
Despite the loss, All-Star forward Luka Doncic finished the game with 28 points, 15 rebounds, ten assists and one steal while shooting 7/21 from the field and 4/11 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history.
Via NBA History: "Luka Doncic moves into 9th all-time in playoff triple-doubles:
1. Magic Johnson, 30
2. LeBron James, 28
3. Nikola Jokic, 18
4. Russell Westbrook, 12
5. Jason Kidd, 11
T6. Larry Bird, 10
T6. Draymond Green, 10
T6. Rajon Rondo, 10
T9. Wilt Chamberlain, 9
T9. Luka Doncic, 9"
Doncic is in his sixth season in the league and has led the Mavs to the conference finals twice in the previous three seasons.
So far, he is averaging 28.3 points, 9.6 rebounds, 9.1 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 42.6% from the field and 32.7% from the three-point range through the first 16 games of the 2024 playoffs.
Game 5 of the series will be on Thursday evening at the Target Center in Minnesota.
If the Timberwolves win, Game 6 will be back in Dallas on Saturday evening.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.
The Celtics swept the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals.