Luka Doncic Make Los Angeles Lakers History Against Suns
On Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the Phoenix Suns (at home).
Luka Doncic had 13 points, two rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 3/8 from the field in his first 15 minutes of playing time.
He also made Lakers history.
Via StatMamba: "Luka Doncic ties LeBron James as the fastest Lakers player to record 300 PTS & 100 AST."
Doncic is averaging 26.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 41.2% from the field and 34.4% from the three-point range in his first 13 games for the Lakers.
Via StatMuse: "Points since the trade deadline:
339 — Luka Doncic
318 — Quentin Grimes
293 — Mavs' leading scorer"
The Lakers are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 40-25 record in 65 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten (but are also in the middle of a four-game losing streak).
Following the Suns, the Lakers will remain in Los Angeles to host Chris Paul and the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night.
Via Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet: "Luka Doncic is getting the Lakers terrific shots, either for himself or for teammates, and has 17 points with 6 assists with 1:22 left in the 1st half, the Lakers leading 53-35."
Doncic was the third pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
He had spent his first six and a half seasons with the Dallas Mavericks before getting trade to the Lakers.