Luka Doncic Makes Blunt Statement After Warriors-Lakers Game

Final: Warriors 123, Lakers 116



LA drops to 46-30 and No. 4 behind DEN. Golden State (45-31) is just one game back of LA, setting up massive stakes over the final 6 games. LeBron had 33/5/9. AR had 31. Luka had 19/8/7 but was just 6-17. Rui had 24.



Up next: vs. NOP tomorrow.