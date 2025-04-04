Luka Doncic Makes Blunt Statement After Warriors-Lakers Game
On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Golden State Warriors by a score of 123-116 (at home).
Luka Doncic had one of his worst games with the Lakers, finishing with 19 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and one block while shooting 6/17 from the field and 0/6 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
Via Jovan Buha of The Athletic: "LA drops to 46-30 and No. 4 behind DEN. Golden State (45-31) is just one game back of LA, setting up massive stakes over the final 6 games. LeBron had 33/5/9. AR had 31. Luka had 19/8/7 but was just 6-17. Rui had 24."
After the tough game, Doncic made a brutally honest statement when he met with the media (h/t Spectrum SportsNet).
Doncic: "That performance form me is unacceptable."
Doncic is averaging 26.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 41.2% from the field and 35.1% from the three-point range in his first 23 games with Los Angeles.
Via ESPN's SportsCenter: "Luka Doncic snapped a 114-game streak of making at least one 3-pointer vs. Warriors.
That was the 5th-longest streak in NBA history."
The Lakers are still the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-30 record in 76 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games.
On Friday night, the Lakers will resume action when they host the New Orleans Pelicans.
At Crypto.com Arena, they have gone 29-10 in 39 games.