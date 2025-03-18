Luka Doncic Makes Bold Nikola Jokic Statement Ahead Of Nuggets-Lakers Game
On Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers beat the San Antonio Spurs by a score of 125-109.
After the game, Luka Doncic was asked about their upcoming matchup with Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (on Wednesday night at home).
Doncic (h/t LoJo Media): "The team that has Jokic on it is always dangerous. With him on the court, there's always danger. It's hard to play against him. He knows all the tricks. He's an amazing basketball player... I think it's going to be a great game."
Jokic is in the middle of another incredible season with averages of 29.1 points, 12.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 57.5% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 62 games.
Via StatMamba: "Most AST in a game by a Center:
22 — Nikola Jokic
21 — Wilt Chamberlain
19 — Nikola Jokic
19 — Wilt Chamberlain
18 — Nikola Jokic
18 — Nikola Jokic
17 — Nikola Jokic
17 — Nikola Jokic
17 — Nikola Jokic
17 — Wilt Chamberlain
16 — Nikola Jokic (11x)"
Last month, Jokic and Doncic went up against each other for the first time since the blockbuster trade.
The Lakers won by a score of 123-100.
Doncic finished with 32 points, ten rebounds and seven assists.
The Lakers are the fourth seed with a 42-25 record in 67 games.
Meanwhile, Denver is just one spot ahead of them with a 44-25 record in 69 games.