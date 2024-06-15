Luka Doncic Makes Bold Statement After Dallas Mavericks Win Game 4
On Friday evening, the Dallas Mavericks hosted the Boston Celtics in Texas for Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
With their season on the line, the Mavs had an outstanding performance and won by a commanding score of 122-84.
Luka Doncic finished with 29 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals while shooting 12/26 from the field and 0/8 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
After the game, the All-Star forward met with the media and shared a bold statement.
Reporter: "How does the outlook change now in the series that you have a win under your belt and you have a few more days of life headed to Boston?"
Doncic: "It doesn't change anything. Like I said at the beginning of this series, it's first to 4, and we're going to believe till the end. We just gotta keep going. I have big belief in this team that we can do it, so we just gotta keep believing."
Doncic is in the NBA Finals for the first time in his six-year career.
He is averaging 29.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.8 assists through the first four games.
The Mavs played their best game of the series (as a team).
They shot an outstanding 50.5% from the field and 40.5% from the three-point range.
In addition, they had a major advantage on the glass, as they outrebounded Boston 52-31.
The teams will now head to Boston for Game 5 on Monday evening.
If the Mavs are able to stay alive, Game 6 would be on Thursday evening (in Dallas).