Luka Doncic Makes Bold Statement After Dallas Mavericks Win Game 4

Luka Doncic met with the media after the Dallas Mavericks won Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Jun 14, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts during the firs half of game four against the Boston Celtics in the 2024 NBA Finals at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday evening, the Dallas Mavericks hosted the Boston Celtics in Texas for Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

With their season on the line, the Mavs had an outstanding performance and won by a commanding score of 122-84.

Luka Doncic finished with 29 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals while shooting 12/26 from the field and 0/8 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.

After the game, the All-Star forward met with the media and shared a bold statement.

Reporter: "How does the outlook change now in the series that you have a win under your belt and you have a few more days of life headed to Boston?"

Doncic: "It doesn't change anything. Like I said at the beginning of this series, it's first to 4, and we're going to believe till the end. We just gotta keep going. I have big belief in this team that we can do it, so we just gotta keep believing."

Doncic is in the NBA Finals for the first time in his six-year career.

He is averaging 29.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.8 assists through the first four games.

Jun 14, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and guard Kyrie Irving (11) walk off the court after the Mavericks defeat the Boston Celtics in game four of the 2024 NBA Finals at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Mavs played their best game of the series (as a team).

They shot an outstanding 50.5% from the field and 40.5% from the three-point range.

In addition, they had a major advantage on the glass, as they outrebounded Boston 52-31.

Jun 14, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates with teammates after leaving the game against the Boston Celtics during game four of the 2024 NBA Finals at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The teams will now head to Boston for Game 5 on Monday evening.

If the Mavs are able to stay alive, Game 6 would be on Thursday evening (in Dallas).

