Luka Doncic Makes Brutally Honest Comment After Los Angeles Lakers Lose To Hornets
On Wednesday evening, Luka Doncic played his third game for the Los Angeles Lakers.
They shockingly lost (at home) to the Charlotte Hornets.
Doncic had a tough night, finishing with 14 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and one steal while shooting 5/18 from the field.
After the loss, Doncic made an honest comment when he met with the media (h/t Spectrum SportsNet).
Doncic: "Obviously, it's going to take a little time... A lot of rustiness from my part. Started the game with like four or five turnovers. That can't happen. Just gotta play basketball the right way."
Doncic had been in the middle of another sensational season for the Dallas Mavericks (before the blockbuster trade).
That said, he has only played in three games since Christmas (after returning from injury).
Via ClutchPoints: "The Lakers have lost their last two games to two 14 seeds
Both LeBron James and Luka Doncic played in those games.
They lost to the Jazz on the road before the All-Star break and kicked off the post All-Star break with a home loss to the Hornets.
LA is now 1-2 since the Luka trade."
The Lakers will resume action on Thursday night when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.
Doncic has been ruled out for the game.
Via Underdog NBA: "Luka Doncic (injury management) ruled out Thursday."
The Lakers are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 32-21 record in their first 53 games of the season.