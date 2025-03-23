Luka Doncic Makes Brutally Honest Statement After Bulls-Lakers Game
On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Chicago Bulls (in California) by a score of 146-115.
Luka Doncic finished the loss with 34 points, eight rebounds and six assists while shooting 10/18 from the field in 32 minutes.
However, the superstar forward had seven turnovers.
After the game, Doncic was very honest when he met with the media.
Doncic: "I think they scored a lot of transition points, especially off my turnovers, so gotta do that better. It's on me. I can't be losing the ball seven times. That's way too many for me."
Doncic had gotten off to an incredible start to the game in the first half.
Via Underdog NBA: "Luka Doncic first half vs. Bulls:
29 PTS
7 REB
2 AST
9-14 FG
7-10 3PT"
He is averaging 26.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 41.3% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in his first 17 games for the Lakers.
Via StatMamba: "Luka Doncic in March:
31.1 PPG
8.8 RPG
8.9 APG
4.7 3PM
42.7% 3PT
He’s on pace to be the youngest Laker to average 30+ PPG in a single month since Kobe in 2003."
With the loss, the Lakers are now 43-27 in 70 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak (and 4-6 over their last ten).