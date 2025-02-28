Luka Doncic Makes Brutally Honest Statement After Timberwolves-Lakers Game
On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves in California.
The Lakers won by a score of 111-102.
Luka Doncic has now played six games for the Lakers, and they have gone 4-2 in that span.
Doncic had 21 points, 13 rebounds and five assists while shooting 6/20 from the field.
That said, he hit an incredible shot when it mattered the most (late in the fourth quarter).
Via The NBA: "LUKA HOW DID YOU GET THIS TO FALL 🤯"
After the game, Doncic made a brutally honest statement when he spoke to Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet.
Doncic: "It's crazy, I can't make a normal shot and I make that shot... I'm playing horrible, so I gotta get back to it."
Through his first six games with Los Angeles, the five-time NBA All-Star is averaging 19.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 36.5% from the field and 22.4% from the three-point range.
Via Bleacher Report: "Lakers Big Three tonight
Bron: 33 PTS, 17 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK
AR: 23 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL
Luka: 21 PTS, 13 REB, 5 AST
111-102 W"
The Lakers are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 36-21 record in 57 games.
They have won four straight (and eight out of ten).
Following the Timberwolves, the Lakers will remain in Los Angeles to host the LA Clippers on Friday evening.