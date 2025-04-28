Luka Doncic Makes Clear Statement After Lakers-Timberwolves Game 4
On Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Lakers dropped Game 4 against the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 116-113.
They have now fallen into a 1-3 hole in the series with Game 5 back in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.
Via Jovan Buha of The Athletic: "Game 4: Wolves 116, Lakers 113
The Lakers fall down 3-1. They were outscored 32-19 in the fourth as they collectively ran out of gas. The second-half starters played the entire half. Luka had 38. LeBron had 27/12/8. Rui had 23 points. AR had 17.
Up next: Game 5 on Wednesday."
Luka Doncic put up 38 points, one rebound, two assists, one steal and one block while shooting 13/28 from the field in 46 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Doncic made a clear statement when he met with the media (h/t Spectrum SportsNet).
Doncic: "It's definitely disappointing, but we haven't lost nothing yet. It's first to 4 wins and we just gotta still believe."
Even more disappointing, the Lakers had a great shooting game, going 45.0% from the field and 40.4% from the three-point range.
However, they were outscored by 18 points in the paint.
Via Joel Moran of Pick a Side: "Timberwolves being up 3-1 against the Lakers is the perfect example of how we overvalue star power and underrate depth"
The Lakers will now have to win three straight games in order to avoid losing in the first round of the NBA playoffs for the second straight season.