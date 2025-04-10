Luka Doncic Makes Feelings Clear About Anthony Davis After Lakers-Mavs Game
On Wednesday night, Luka Doncic made his return to Dallas.
He finished the emotional night with 45 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals while shooting 16/28 from the field and 7/10 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Doncic spoke about Anthony Davis.
Doncic (h/t Joey Mistretta of ClutchPoints): "We got traded for each other, so from now on, everybody is going to compare us. I think he's an amazing player, and I think he's going to do really good in Dallas."
Davis finished the loss with 13 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and one block while shooting 5/13 from the field and 0/1 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
Via Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports: "Luka Doncic stepback over Anthony Davis
Sounds like a road game for the Mavs"
Doncic has gone 17-10 in his first 27 games playing for the Lakers.
He is averaging 27.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in that span.
Via StatMuse: "Luka Doncic as a Mav:
— 29/9/8
— 5x All-Star
— 5x All-NBA
— WCF MVP
— Scoring Champ
— ROTY
— 1st in PPG
— 2nd in APG
— 4th in RPG
— 1st in triple-doubles
— 2nd in double-doubles
— Most PTS in a game"
Meanwhile, Davis has gone 5-3 over eight games with Dallas.
He is averaging 19.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.6 blocks per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 24.0% from the three-point range in that span.